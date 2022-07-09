Facebook
LSP: Two killed in single-car crash in St. Landry Parish, both unrestrained

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LANDRY PARISH (WAFB) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish on Friday night, according to Troopers with Louisiana State Police.

At 10:30 p.m. on July 8, Troopers were notified about an accident on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane.

Authorities confirmed Krisalyn Thomas, 19 and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, died in the wreck.

According to LSP, the two were traveling in a 1998 Dodge pickup on LA 182.

Chevis reportedly ran off the road.

The pickup truck hit a tree and began to spin before hitting the ground on its roof.

Troopers determined both Chevis and his passenger, Krisalyn Thomas, were not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Chevis was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

Authorities say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and impairment is unknown.

Standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

