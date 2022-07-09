Facebook
Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

(Grand Strand Humane Society/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.

The following animal shelters in Louisiana are taking part:

  • Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter
  • Companion Animal Alliance
  • Louisiana SPCA
  • CATNIP Foundation At Big Sky Ranch
  • Iberia Parish Rabies Control
  • Rescue Alliance
  • West Feliciana Animal Humane Society
  • Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter
  • St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services

For more details on how you can participate, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

