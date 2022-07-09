Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Louisiana animal shelters will have reduced adoption fees between July 11 and July 31 as part of the national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The event is hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will sponsor the lowered fees of $50 or less at more than 250 animal shelters across the United States. Since the event began in 2016, more than 90,000 pets have been able to find forever homes.

The following animal shelters in Louisiana are taking part:

Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter

Companion Animal Alliance

Louisiana SPCA

CATNIP Foundation At Big Sky Ranch

Iberia Parish Rabies Control

Rescue Alliance

West Feliciana Animal Humane Society

Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter

St. Tammany Parish Department of Animal Services

For more details on how you can participate, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.