Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Crash involving ambulance in Ascension Parish Friday night leaves several people injured

The accident happened on Airline Highway at Duplessis Road.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A total of three vehicles were involved in an accident that took place around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the chief of the Prairieville Fire Department.

The accident happened on Airline Highway at Duplessis Road.

An Acadian ambulance was also involved in the crash, as seen in a ditch in a video taken at the scene.

Several people were transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Crash involving ambulance leaves several people injured in Ascension Parish Friday night
Crash involving ambulance leaves several people injured in Ascension Parish Friday night
LA Wallet giving parents access to their child’s COVID-19 vaccine information
FILE - Car crash
LSP: Two killed in single-car crash in St. Landry Parish, both unrestrained
Louisiana animal shelters reducing adoption fees