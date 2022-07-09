Crash involving ambulance in Ascension Parish Friday night leaves several people injured
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A total of three vehicles were involved in an accident that took place around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the chief of the Prairieville Fire Department.
The accident happened on Airline Highway at Duplessis Road.
An Acadian ambulance was also involved in the crash, as seen in a ditch in a video taken at the scene.
Several people were transported to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
