Another day, another heat Advisory

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 9
By Jared Silverman
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect oppressive heat once again Saturday with forecast highs in the mid 90s with heat index readings between 105 and 110 in the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect until this evening for high levels of heat.

There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon at about 40%, with nothing significant anticipated.

There is a marginal threat of strong to severe storms later today. The primary threat is damaging winds, but this is a minimal risk.

Otherwise, we’ll have an increasing chance of showers and storms the next several days, starting on Sunday, with a 70% chance of showers and non-severe storms. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday afternoon, but highs should be held in check, in the low 90s.

We have better than 50/50 chances of rain/storms each day, Monday through Friday. According to computer models, our viewing area could see two to three inches over the next seven days with locally heavier amounts possible.

The tropics remain quiet this week, and hopefully they’ll stay that way.

