‘They didn’t tell anybody anything.’ OMV now working on plans to pay back students after driving academy closes earlier this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims a now closed driving school owes her hundreds of dollars after they abruptly shut down months ago.

Officials with the Office of Motor Vehicles say 41 students are waiting to get their money back from the former ‘Metro City Driving Academy.’

But the process is more complicated than the former owners just simply paying back the money.

“I really just want them to let me finish,” said Shekinah Miller of Baton Rouge.

The 21-year-old was so close to finishing her driving courses at the driving academy.

“I only had my driving part left. But I only did the written exam. That was the only thing I did,” said Miller.

She was getting ready for the driving exam with an instructor at the beginning of this year, when the unexpected happened.

“My brother, I was telling him that he could go over there, and he went. He told me that actually no one was there, what do you mean, I have a class and so I walked up there and was like oh - they literally cleared out. No cars, no signs, no nothing,” said Miller.

The driving academy once located in this strip mall right off of South Sherwood Forest Drive had suddenly shut down, apparently not giving any explanation to students.

“I feel that that was very selfish. You could’ve told us at least that you were shutting down. That way we could’ve gotten our refunds real fast. But they didn’t tell anybody anything,” said Miller.

Miller provided receipts to WAFB, showing she gave Metro City Driving Academy two payments. The first was $51.50, the next payment was $515. She has not seen the money since.

“I’m scared that I won’t get the money back. I just want to get it over with, and I don’t want to spend another $550,” she said.

A spokesperson with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles confirmed to WAFB about the driving academy’s closure.

“Metro City Driving Academy is closed. A claim against the bond was recently filed and we are waiting to hear back. If you have particular names, we can check to make sure they are on the list. If they are not on the list, we can assist them to get on it. The list we have includes everyone who is eligible for a refund and has provided us with the required information,” said Matthew Boudreaux, the Public Information Director with the Office of Motor Vehicles.

“Because like it’s hard for me to even any or it. Because it’s hard to get jobs when I don’t have a car. So, it’s like, I don’t know what else to do really,” said Miller.

According to the OMV, a 20 thousand surety bond is required to open any driving school in Louisiana.

“It ensures that owners return tuition, if the school cannot provide the service, it has been contracted for,” said Boudreaux.

Miller is one of 41 students on a list to get a full refund, once the bond company starts cutting checks.

“The money doesn’t matter as long as I get to finish. But if I have to start it over, then I’ll be happy with the money,” she said.

“Not everyone is owed the same amount. Some students did complete certain portions of the class,” said Boudreaux.

Right now, the bond company has the file and the claims department within the OMV is reviewing it.

No word as to when these students could get back their money yet

