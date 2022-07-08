Scattered storms next couple of days with a more active pattern returning by Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next couple of days will feature plenty of summer heat, along with scattered storms.

High temperatures both today and tomorrow are expected to top out in the mid 90s, with heat index values reaching 105° or a bit higher in many WAFB neighborhoods.

Rain chances on both days are expected to run about 40%, with most of the activity expected during the afternoon hours.

By Sunday, an approaching cold front will result in more widespread shower and t-storm activity.

There is some uncertainty with regards to timing of the rains, with some indications that some of it could arrive early in the day. If it does, high temperatures will likely only reach the upper 80s, but if the rains hold off until the afternoon, highs will likely reach the low 90s. A few strong storms also can’t be ruled out with the approach of the front and the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for northern parts of the WAFB viewing area. The Weather Prediction Center also has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide on Sunday.

An active pattern looks as though it will continue for much of next week as the front stalls nearby and meanders along the northern Gulf Coast for several days. Daily rain chances are expected to run at 60% or better for much of the week, helping to keep highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Current indications point toward rain totals averaging 2 to 5 inches for much of our area through the end of next week, with locally higher amounts possible. We’ll have to monitor the potential for some locally heavy rain.

