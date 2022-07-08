Road widening begins in Ascension Parish.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The moratorium on development in Ascension Parish is over, and work is already beginning.

During the 10-month moratorium, changes to the unified land development code were made to help the parish grow more sustainably.

To help with traffic, roads like cannon road are being widened.

“We have an opportunity to have it widened. it currently is about an eight-and-a-half-foot lane roadway, we have an opportunity to increase that to two ten-foot lanes,” Joey Tureau, chief engineer at Ascension Parish public works said.

Tureau said the opportunity came when a developer wanted to build a new subdivision on Cannon Road, between Roddy Road and LA 44.

“The developer wanted to build this subdivision; traffic impact fees are required. It was seen as an opportunity between the parish and the developer to get the road widened,” Tureau said.

Because a new subdivision is coming, folks who live here are concerned about the road being widened.

“That land is going to be higher, so all of this. this property here is going to flood,” flooding is a big concern for Rishi Vyas, “I’m a citizen of Gonzalas. I’m a citizen of Ascension Parish and you know we are tired of having to deal with these flooding issues because of the construction.”

But Tureau said the widening will help with safety.

“We’ve had several runoff road accidents. we’ve had sideswiping issues. so, it’s just not safe.”

Work on this road does not have a completion date set yet.

