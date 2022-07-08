Pennington RAATE Program encourages minority population to participate with research initiative.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Researchers with the LSU Pennigton Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge are bringing their studies to the community.

The initiative that started a few years ago but drastically declined when everyone was quarantined from covid.

Pennington’s RAATE program is one of the few in the country that focuses on African American health disparities. They say not enough people are participating.

Dr. Robert Newton, who is leading the research, says 80 percent of study participants are non- minorities.

" It’s important that people become involved in our studies because we can learn more because when a certain population is not a part of studies then we don’t know about the preventative measures, how successful those can be, how treatments can be when one group is not represented in research studies, “Dr. Robert Newton, Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The center is making its outreach efforts more accessible to minority communities, in hopes of helping researchers achieve accurate results.

Dr. Newton says they want people to know, that they are not going to stop at community outreach events.

The goal — is to help encourage people to live healthier lifestyles.

Newton hopes partnerships with local businesses and organizations will help to bring a positive change.

The LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is kicking off its partnership with Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church fair on Saturday. Scientists are collaborating with the community on a study investigating if exercise can reduce the risk of dementia.

