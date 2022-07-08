Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office along with the Addis Police Department made an arrest in the death of Sandra Rinaudo,57, nearly 10 years later after her murder.

According to Major Zack Simmers with the WBRSO, Edward Rinaudo was charged with the second-degree murder of the 57-year-old.

Officials state that the autopsy shows that Sandra was killed in August 2013 from multiple traumatic injuries including fractured ribs and a broken nose.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Haley Unbehagen
French Settlement mayor arrested on domestic abuse charges
Kasey Jernigan (left) and Leeah Jernigan (right).
LPSO searching for 2 missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing...
LPSO searching for 2 missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham
sandra death arrest
Man arrested for death of Sandra Rinaudo nearly 10 years later