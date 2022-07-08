Facebook
LPSO searching for 2 missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham

Kasey Jernigan (left) and Leeah Jernigan (right).
Kasey Jernigan (left) and Leeah Jernigan (right).(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenage sisters last seen in Denham Springs.

According to LPSO, they are searching for 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan last seen on Friday, July 8 in the area of the Circle K by Juban Road and I-12.

Kasey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan crop top jacket. She is approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs 210 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair, and a nose ring in her septum.

Her sister Leeah was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue sweatpants. She is approximately 5-foot-2 and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Officials state that no foul play is suspected at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1

