La. abortion ban allowed to proceed after judge lifts restraining order

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Days after the Supreme Court decision, Louisiana state District Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order banning enforcement of the state legislation in response to a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others.

State District Judge Ethel Julien lifted that order following a hearing on the lawsuit Friday during which she said the lawsuit should have been filed in the capital, Baton Rouge.

About 60 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Friday waving signs that read, “Abortion is healthcare” and “Do you want women to die?” The demonstrators, who want to keep the state’s three abortion clinics open, criticized Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has been a staunch defender of efforts to outlaw abortion across the state.

Police barricades were placed outside the courthouse preemptively.

More: Courthouse prepares for protests ahead of a hearing on Louisiana’s abortion laws

Police barricades were placed outside New Orleans Civil District Court a day ahead of a hearing on the state's anti-abortion "trigger" laws. (WVUE)

Louisiana has three different trigger laws, all of which would ban abortion entirely.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the lawsuit, says it’s impossible to tell whether the trigger laws are in effect and if so, which one.

Anti-abortion groups and Attorney General Jeff Landry argue there are no discrepancies and that the law is clear.

More: What will happen if La.’s abortion ‘trigger’ laws are ruled unconstitutional?

Pro-choice advocates say the laws are unconstitutionally vague, leaving too many questions about the medical exceptions allowing abortion to save a woman’s life.

“The penalties for doctors are different,” Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, says. “Neither [trigger law] has a particularly definite triggering mechanism.”

“There’s some clarification on penalties for abortion physicians, but that’s pretty much the big difference,” Sarah Zagorski with Louisiana Right to Life says. “We believe that this is a delaying tactic. They’re trying to delay the prohibiting of abortion.”

If the judge rules against the restraining order, the ban on abortions will resume until an appeal or another lawsuit challenges it.

If the judge rules to keep the restraining order in place, abortions will be allowed to continue as they are now unless the state Supreme Court rules differently or unless lawmakers call a special legislative session to rewrite and pass a clearer version of the law.

Less than 30 minutes before the hearing began, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion, condemning the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ultimately ended the constitutional right to abortion.

The actions Biden outlined are intended to mitigate some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect. About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions.

President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. (Source: Pool/CNN)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.