HealthyBR’s Family Fitness Rocks event kicks off Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and HealthyBR are helping BREC celebrate its 75th Anniversary with a family-friendly event that aims to get everyone in shape.

Named Family Fitness Rocks, the monthly event, held every 2nd Friday, is a workout with a focus on families.

On Friday, July 8 from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Perkins Road Community Park there will be fitness demos, dry inflatables, music and free snowballs.

The address is 7122 Perkins Road. Organizers say the event will take place near the tennis courts.

Take a look at the schedule of events below:

5:30 p.m. – Welcome and presentation by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and BREC’s Andrea Roberts

5:45 p.m. – Warm up with Bridget from Spectrum Fitness

6:00 p.m. – Workout demo with Holly from Regymen Fitness

6:15 p.m. – Break and presentation on the importance of recreation for our health

6:20 p.m. – Workout demo with Margaret from Burn Bootcamp

6:40 p.m. – Cool Down with Bridget from Spectrum Fitness

To learn more about Family Fitness Rocks you can visit www.healthybr.com/fitnessrocks.

