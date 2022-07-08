Facebook
Habitat for Humanity looking for people to apply for homes, volunteers

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Money is tight for many in the Capital City. The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is noticing it when it comes to applications. Many of them have been denied recently due to income.

The organization is known to partner people with Habitat to build or improve a place they can call home.

To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you can register to attend the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientation. There you will learn how to qualify for the Habitat program and receive a homeownership application at the end of the meeting. They have Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientations on the following days:

Saturday, July 16th from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20th from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27th from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

To register, you must e-mail familyservices@habitatbrla.org to receive the location of the meeting.

There are links below to the information on the partner application process, requirements for the program and income requirements with the minimum and maximum income based on the family size needed to qualify.

https://habitatbrla.org/homeownership/

https://habitatbrla.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Habitat-Homeownership-Program-2022.pdf

