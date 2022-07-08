Facebook
French Settlement mayor arrested on domestic abuse charges

Haley Unbehagen
Haley Unbehagen(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - The mayor of French Settlement has been arrested on domestic abuse charges, according to deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed Haley Unbehagen was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on April 6, 2021.

According to Sheriff Ard, on May 31, 2022, LPSO deputies were given additional evidence regarding an alleged domestic disturbance that happened in the 17000 block of South Good Times Road.

After investigating, the sheriff issued a warrant for Unbehagen’s arrest on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Authorities report Unbehagen is being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

