Arrest made in the death of a 49-year-old woman on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in the homicide of a 49-year-old woman on Renoir Avenue near North Ardenwood Drive.

According to officials, the body of Kimberly Dean, 49, was discovered by investigators around 11 p.m. Friday, June 24. She was found suffering from apparent trauma in her home, according to BRPD.

On Friday, July 8, BRPD arrested Lawrence Gaines, 46, for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dean.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Dean died from injury consistent with blunt force trauma.

The Baton Rouge Police’s investigative measures led to Gaines’ arrest. Gaines was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison for second-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

