Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Apprenticeship opportunities available at LWC career fair July 13

LWC
LWC(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a chance for job seekers in Louisiana to earn money while they learn as the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) hosts their Apprenticeship Career Fair.

The Apprenticeship and Career Fair will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, July 13 at the East Baton Rouge Career and Technical Education Center.

The address is 2101 Lobdell Blvd.

Organizers say there will be hundreds of registered apprenticeship opportunities to choose from in industries ranging from plumbing to engineering, to gas and electrical, and even carpentry and iron work.

You have to be 18 years old and up to participate.

For more information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Man pays bills online.
La. treasurer calls for statewide online payment options
Friday, July 8, 2022
9News Now: Friday, July 8
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 8
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, July 8
Angela Stearns was missing for over a year before her remains were found beneath an unoccupied...
Human remains found underneath Amite home identified as woman missing for over a year