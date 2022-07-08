Apprenticeship opportunities available at LWC career fair July 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a chance for job seekers in Louisiana to earn money while they learn as the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) hosts their Apprenticeship Career Fair.

The Apprenticeship and Career Fair will take place from 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, July 13 at the East Baton Rouge Career and Technical Education Center.

The address is 2101 Lobdell Blvd.

Organizers say there will be hundreds of registered apprenticeship opportunities to choose from in industries ranging from plumbing to engineering, to gas and electrical, and even carpentry and iron work.

You have to be 18 years old and up to participate.

