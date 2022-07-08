2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 20 of Sportsline Summer Camp keeps the crew in District 5-5A with Dutchtown on Friday, July 8.

The Griffins started last season 4-0 before going on to lose five of their next six games.

The Griffins bypassed this spring in favor of an earlier fall start in pads. And despite having to make up time, head coach Guy Mistretta likes the competitiveness from his team in 7-on-7.

Ethan Aucoin, who is a junior, is in a quarterback battle with two-year starter Pierson Parent.

Mistreta said Parent is such an integral part of the team that he will play somewhere on the field regardless of whether or not he wins the job under center.

The Griffins loss Dylan Sampson, as the all-state running back is off to Tennessee. So, it will be a backfield by committee to replace Sampson’s production.

Senior Chris Lagarde and junior Gary Dukes are at the top of that tailback committee.

The personnel changes on offense don’t affect the defense, where there won’t be many differences. The group that calls itself TKO will be the strength of this 2022 team.

