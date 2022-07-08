Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

Dutchtown Griffins
Dutchtown Griffins(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 20 of Sportsline Summer Camp keeps the crew in District 5-5A with Dutchtown on Friday, July 8.

The Griffins started last season 4-0 before going on to lose five of their next six games.

The Griffins bypassed this spring in favor of an earlier fall start in pads. And despite having to make up time, head coach Guy Mistretta likes the competitiveness from his team in 7-on-7.

Ethan Aucoin, who is a junior, is in a quarterback battle with two-year starter Pierson Parent.

Mistreta said Parent is such an integral part of the team that he will play somewhere on the field regardless of whether or not he wins the job under center.

The Griffins loss Dylan Sampson, as the all-state running back is off to Tennessee. So, it will be a backfield by committee to replace Sampson’s production.

Senior Chris Lagarde and junior Gary Dukes are at the top of that tailback committee.

The personnel changes on offense don’t affect the defense, where there won’t be many differences. The group that calls itself TKO will be the strength of this 2022 team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.
Former LSU tennis star captures back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles titles
Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets