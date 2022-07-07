‘We need personal responsibility:’ Senator Cassidy discusses gun reform legislation, flooding issues in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R) joined WAFB 9News This Morning for a live interview on Thursday, July 7 to discuss several important topics.

The Republican lawmaker explained the bipartisan legislation he drafted and passed into law that would reduce gun violence while strengthening Second Amendment rights.

“We need personal responsibility,” Cassidy stated.

Cassidy also spoke about the East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction Project. Federal and local officials are planning to gather to break ground on the Lower Jones Creek portion of the project at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“After the 2016 floods we worked to get more money to decrease flooding in this region,” Cassidy said.

“Our goal is to make our state at no greater risk of flooding that any other state and this is the first part of billions coming to reach that end,” Cassidy went on to say.

