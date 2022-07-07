Tortellini Mac and Cheese

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t love mac & cheese? Here we have raised the bar on this classic dish by adding “cheese-stuffed pasta.” What better way to celebrate National Macaroni Day! Your entire family will thank you for it!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

20 ounces uncooked cheese tortellini

8 ounces uncooked macaroni

4 ounces white Cheddar cheese, shredded (approximately 1 cup)

4 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (approximately 1 cup)

4 tbsps unsalted butter

¼ cup flour

3 cups whole milk

4 ounces cream cheese

2 tsps Dijon mustard

1½ tsps kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

Method:

Place oven rack about 8 inches from heat center and preheat broiler. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add macaroni then return to a boil. Cook for 9 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tortellini then cook for about 3 minutes or until pasta and tortellini are al dente, stirring often. Drain and set aside.

While pasta is cooking, melt 4 tablespoons of butter in an oven-proof Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add flour and cook until toasty and light brown, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium and gradually whisk in milk. Cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes or until the mixture can coat the back of a wooden spoon.

Add cream cheese, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cook 1 minute or until smooth, stirring continuously. Gradually add in cheddar and fontina, whisking between additions, and cook 1 minute or until smooth. Remove from heat and stir in drained pasta, tossing to coat. Combine panko with melted butter. Sprinkle evenly over the pasta mixture. Broil mac and cheese for 3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy, checking often to prevent it from burning. Garnish with chives before serving.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.