Three-star Las Vegas cornerback Jeremiah Hughes commits to LSU

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 12th commitment for the class of 2023 with the latest coming from three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hughes is rated as the No. 7 overall player in the state of Nevada according to 247Sports he is also rated as the No. 78 overall corner in the nation. He chose the Tigers over offers from Washington, Utah, and Arkansas.

The Tigers currently have the No. 13 ranked class for 2023 according to 247Sports. Hughes becomes the sixth defensive player to commit to LSU in the past few days joining defensive linemen Dashawn Womack, Darron Reed, edge Jaxon Howard, and Joshua Mickens, and corner Ashton Stamps.

Below is a full list of 2023 commits:

  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star DL - Dashawn Womack - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star EDGE - Joshua Mickens - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Four-star DL - Darron Reed - Columbus, Georgia
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas
  • Three-star CB - Ashton Stamps - Metairie, La.
  • Three-star CB - Jeremiah Hughes - Las Vegas, Nevada

Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (13)
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman.
