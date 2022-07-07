St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office in mourning after lieutenant dies in hospital.

Facebook
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin died in the hospital this week, after being admitted for an unknown sickness days earlier.

Hookfin recently received a promotion and served with the department since August 1997.

He served in many capacities while employed with the department such as Corrections Officer, Criminal Investigations, Supervisor of Patrol Division, and Criminal Patrol.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nathaniel Nat Williams released a statement on Facebook saying:

“He was an overall great person, always smiling, respectful, and willing to help out any way he could.

I send my condolences to his daughters, family, friends, and coworkers. lease keep his family in prayer.

His legacy of service and sacrifice will live on. We are forever grateful and will always remember and honor Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin ST-07. Heaven just received another shining light.”

The Town of Greensburg also posted a tribute to Hookfin on Facebook.

“Please keep the Jerome Hookfin family in your prayers Jerome went to be with the Lord today. Although Jerome was not an employee of the Town, he was a friend and/or ex-coworker with the Mayor, Board Members and employees of the Town. This community has lost a great man and will be missed. #flyhigh

On Wednesday, several local law enforcement agencies assisted in escorting Lt. Hookfin’s body to the funeral home.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said: “Well Done Lieutenant Jerome Hookfin, your brothers in blue will take it from here. Rest Well Lieutenant. #HonoringLieutenantJeromeHookfin

