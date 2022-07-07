Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Shooter blamed for killing LSU player Wayde Sims given life sentence, report says

Dyteon Simpson
Dyteon Simpson(Baton Rouge police Department)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused of shooting and killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims in 2018 has been formally sentenced to life in prison, according to a report published in The Advocate.

The sentencing hearing for Dyteon Simpson happened early Thursday, July 7, just months after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder. In Louisiana, a second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Video captured at the scene of the shooting shows a brawl involving several people. Simpson appears on camera armed with gun which he is observed firing towards Sims.

Sims later died from the gunshot wound.

Simpson’s attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, said an appeal is being filed per standard procedure.

RELATED STORIES
#FOREVER44: Family launches Wayde Sims Foundation on his 22nd birthday
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University
Change of venue request denied for man accused of shooting, killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims
Jury reaches verdict for man accused of killing LSU basketball player
Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Miranda Thomas
BR native Miranda Thomas joins 9NEWS Team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
Scattered storms and mid 90°s to end the week
Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Baton Rouge Metro Airport set to receive $5.2M in infrastructure law funding
Dante Scott.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for vehicle burglaries arrested