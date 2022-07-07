Scattered storms and mid 90°s to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will be lower to end the week. High pressure won’t be able to completely shut off the rain, but rain chances will be 30-40% Thursday through Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7 (WAFB)

With the slightly drier forecast, afternoon temperatures will see a return to the mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures will also be into the triple digits during the heat of the day. If you have extended outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to take heat related precautions.

A weak frontal boundary will drift south over the weekend. The front is likely to stall to our north Sunday. This will promote decent rain chances in the forecast again.

Periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible and remain possible through the first half of the week as the frontal boundary moves little. We will see a reduction if afternoon highs thanks to the increase in clouds and rain chances.

Rain amounts over the next 7 days could average between 1-3″ with a large majority of that falling between Sunday and Wednesday of next week. Some localized, nuisance type flooding will be possible.

