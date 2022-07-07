Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU baseball to hire Duke’s associate head coach Josh Jordan

Duke's Rudy Maxwell (26) is congratulated by third base coach Josh Jordan after hitting a home...
Duke's Rudy Maxwell (26) is congratulated by third base coach Josh Jordan after hitting a home run in the third inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson has reportedly hired Duke associate head coach Josh Jordan as the Tigers’ next assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Jordan is replacing Dan Fitzgerald, who left after one season to take the head coaching job at Kansas.

Jordan was in the running for the head coaching job at Northwestern, according to Rogers. While at Duke, Jordan worked with the Blue Devils’ catchers and outfielders and also teaches hitting and base running.

During his time at Duke, he helped lead the program to another historic season in 2021, capturing the program’s first ACC Baseball Tournament Championship title in program history, and its first conference title since 1961. Duke strung together 12 consecutive wins in May to capture the ACC title and secure a spot in an NCAA Regional.

He also helped lead Duke to a magical postseason run in 2019, culminating in the program’s second-straight and second NCAA Super Regional appearance. The NCAA Tournament selection marked the second consecutive appearance for the Blue Devils and the third in the last four seasons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (13)
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman.
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician