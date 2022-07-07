Facebook
Rains not as widespread today but scattered storms still possible

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance that led to widespread rains, some heavy, is continuing to pull away from the area. Additionally, moisture levels will be a bit lower over the next few days, but we’re not expecting a complete dry out. For today, the morning hours should stay mainly dry, with a 40% chance of showers and t-storms into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
Little change is expected in the pattern through Saturday as high pressure ridges in from the west but won’t be strong enough to completely shut off our rains. A few afternoon storms will continue, with highs trending a bit hotter, generally topping out in the mid 90s. Heat index values could become more of an issue, potentially climbing above 105° as we get into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
A pattern shift will take place by Sunday as high pressure shifts farther westward and a cold front approaches from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible by Sunday afternoon and evening. Rains may hold off long enough for some areas to still reach the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
The front will then meander near the Gulf Coast for several days, keeping scattered to occasionally numerous showers and t-storms in our forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
Overall the pattern looks to be fairly active through next week, with an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain likely for much of the area and locally higher amounts possible, if not likely.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 7
