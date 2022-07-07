Rains not as widespread today but scattered storms still possible
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance that led to widespread rains, some heavy, is continuing to pull away from the area. Additionally, moisture levels will be a bit lower over the next few days, but we’re not expecting a complete dry out. For today, the morning hours should stay mainly dry, with a 40% chance of showers and t-storms into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low-mid 90s.
Little change is expected in the pattern through Saturday as high pressure ridges in from the west but won’t be strong enough to completely shut off our rains. A few afternoon storms will continue, with highs trending a bit hotter, generally topping out in the mid 90s. Heat index values could become more of an issue, potentially climbing above 105° as we get into the weekend.
A pattern shift will take place by Sunday as high pressure shifts farther westward and a cold front approaches from the north. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible by Sunday afternoon and evening. Rains may hold off long enough for some areas to still reach the mid 90s.
The front will then meander near the Gulf Coast for several days, keeping scattered to occasionally numerous showers and t-storms in our forecast.
Overall the pattern looks to be fairly active through next week, with an additional 2 to 3 inches of rain likely for much of the area and locally higher amounts possible, if not likely.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.