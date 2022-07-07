Facebook
Pelicans’ Devonte Graham arrested for DWI, police say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham was arrested for driving while impaired early Thursday morning, according to jail records.

Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the state’s highway patrol.

Devonte Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the state’s highway patrol on suspicion of drunk driving.(Wake County CCBI)

Graham, a Raleigh native, is entering his fifth year in the NBA after being drafted 34th overall in 2018 by the Atlanta Hawks.

He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for two second-round picks.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)

In Aug. 2021 Graham was traded to the Pelicans. On Dec. 15, Graham hit a 61-foot buzzer-beater to hoist the Pelicans over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in over 25 years.

