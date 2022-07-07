Man accused of kidnapping, shooting at woman who jumped from moving car to get away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in an alleged attempted murder, kidnapping, and carjacking that happened in Baton Rouge in June, according to officials.

Jail records show Treston Bickham, 30, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, July 7, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities, battery of a dating partner with strangulation, and carjacking.

According to the arrest warrant, Bickham got into the front passenger seat of the woman’s car after she parked in a lot on Perkins Road. The document stated the victim quickly jumped out of the car and started to run but Bickham allegedly grabbed her around the neck with his arm while holding a gun, threatened to kill her, and forced her back into the car.

The affidavit stated Bickham then drove “recklessly” across Acadian Thruway and entered the I-10 East onramp. The woman fought with Bickham and managed to jump out of the car, according to the document. It added Bickham then fired a shot at her.

Authorities said Bickham stopped the car, ran to the woman, and started dragging her back to the car by her hair but let her go when he heard sirens. They added he then got back in the woman’s car and drove off.

Court documents indicate the victim suffered multiple scratches and bruises on her neck, shoulders, upper back, and arms. Officials said she also had road rash and other scrapes.

