LDH to host webinar on state’s crisis response program

The virtual Zoom discussion is happening from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The virtual Zoom discussion is happening from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Office of Behavioral Health will host a webinar on Thursday, July 7 about the Louisiana Crisis Response System (LA-CRS).

The virtual Zoom discussion is happening from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

State leaders say they’re also planning to discuss the new phone number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline, which is 988.

Click here to report a typo.

