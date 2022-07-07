LDH to host webinar on state’s crisis response program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Office of Behavioral Health will host a webinar on Thursday, July 7 about the Louisiana Crisis Response System (LA-CRS).

The virtual Zoom discussion is happening from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

State leaders say they’re also planning to discuss the new phone number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline, which is 988.

