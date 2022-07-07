Entergy customers seeing higher utility bills this month

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana customers surpassed the company’s all-time peak load of about 9840 megawatts in 2015 on Thursday and Friday (the week of June 20), reaching about 9,870 megawatts and about 9,960 megawatts.

If customers have already received a high bill, there are several ways they can manage the costs of staying cool or receiving assistance. These are the options I typically describe:

Level Billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period, so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.

Deferred Payment – Talk with us about your situation and we may be able to make deferred payment arrangements. Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

Payment Extension – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through – Qualifying customers who need additional time to pay their bill can call our automated answering system at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) or request an extension through myEntergy

Power to Care – Through Entergy’s – Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program , local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

LIHEAP – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the – LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) is a program that provides money to help people with energy bills and other energy-related expenses. LIHEAP is funded through the federal government and works with the community action agencies to help customers pay for and keep electric service in their homes. For information on how to apply for assistance, visit the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s energy assistance page

