East Baton Rouge School District prepares for the new school year

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Getting your kids to school safely is one of the first steps in starting the year off on the right foot.

East Baton Rouge Parish schools need parents to complete a survey so they know where exactly is the best spot to pick up your child.

“The sooner that we can make sure that we have accurate and up-to-date data, the more efficient the bus routes will be, and of course, that increases the safety of our children on those bus stops as well,” Letrece Griffin, EBR School Board PIO, said.

EBR schools would like parents to be at the bus stop with their students in pre-k through 5th grade for the first two weeks of school.

“The first two weeks of school actually be with them at the bus stops at the pickup location so we can make sure again thinking about safety that all kids are not unaccompanied and that they’re on the correct route that’s needed,” Griffin said.

They will still pick up your child if you cannot make it.

The EBR school system starts its new year on August 8th, giving leaders a month to fill their open positions and get new employees trained up.

Currently, they have 14 bus drivers starting for the first time this fall.

“Trying to figure out how many more we’ll need is still work in progress because scheduling bus routing is still happening right now that should be completed by the end of July,” Griffin said.

While they are still looking for bus drivers, school officials said they have enough teachers to start the year but are looking for extra teachers for math, science, ESL, and social studies to help reduce class sizes at some schools.

“We have enough teachers to start the school year off great, but you know, there’s a nationwide teacher shortage happening right now, so we’re our hr department is working very diligently to continue to recruit and to retain our staff,” Griffin said.

This past spring parents were asked to “opt-in” to bus transportation. But even if you filled out that survey, EBRschools wants you to take this survey by July 15th.

The survey can be found on the EBR Schools website.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWRsrl0KJ9OrrY2802MLhTA3n8Gdk0GHK33Z5gnCN-RmUHyw/viewform

