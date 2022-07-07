Facebook
Donaldsonville Task Force arrests man; seizes illegal firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition

Deputies seized two illegal firearms, multiple magazines, and several hundred rounds of ammunition from a man they arrested following a vehicle and foot pursuit over the weekend, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies seized two illegal firearms, multiple magazines, and several hundred rounds of ammunition from a man they arrested over the weekend following a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to APSO, deputies with the Donaldsonville Task Force attempted to stop an SUV in Donaldsonville for multiple traffic violations on Saturday, July 2. The driver, who was identified as Reginald Leblanc, allegedly refused to stop the vehicle and led deputies on a brief pursuit before being captured.

Sheriff Bobby Webre said Reginald Leblanc, 38, of Donaldsonville, was arrested.

Through further investigation, deputies reportedly found two illegal firearms, which were converted to fully automatic, inside the vehicle. They also seized multiple magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leblanc was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

He is charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun; two counts of illegal possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; two counts of resisting an officer; barricades and signs; five counts of criminal trespass; five counts of ran stop signs; general speed law; driver License; and no insurance. He also had a bench warrant for failure to appear.

