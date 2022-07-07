Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder arrested

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges has been arrested.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Deidrick Moore, 26, was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe that Moore went to a local restaurant to pick up an order and while he was there he engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee that turned physical. Moore then fired shots through the front window of the business. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest...
People pack Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in fear of banning books
Vehicle smoking on I-12 westbound before Holden
Vehicle smoking on I-12 westbound before Holden
A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) on...
Vehicle fire causing delays on I-12 West from LA 43 to LA 441
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, July 20
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, July 20