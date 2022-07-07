CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges has been arrested.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Deidrick Moore, 26, was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe that Moore went to a local restaurant to pick up an order and while he was there he engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee that turned physical. Moore then fired shots through the front window of the business. The victim sustained minor injuries.

