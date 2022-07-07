CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder arrested
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges has been arrested.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Deidrick Moore, 26, was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Investigators believe that Moore went to a local restaurant to pick up an order and while he was there he engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee that turned physical. Moore then fired shots through the front window of the business. The victim sustained minor injuries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.