CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

According to police, Deidrick Moore, 26, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators believe that Moore went to a local restaurant to pick up an order and while he was there he engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee that turned physical. Moore then fired shots through the front window of the business. The victim sustained minor injuries.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit a tip anonymously at their website by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.