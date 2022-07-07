Comey, McCabe faced ‘rigorous’ audit by the IRS

(Gray News) - Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is questioning the actions of the Internal Revenue Service.

McCabe, now a CNN law enforcement analyst, said he wants an investigation into why he and former FBI Director James Comey were both chosen by the IRS for tax audits.

McCabe said the audit process was “incredibly rigorous.”

Comey told the New York Times his audit in 2019, when former President Donald Trump was in office, determined that he and his wife overpaid their federal income taxes in 2017, and he got a refund.

McCabe’s 2021 audit on his 2019 return uncovered a small “oversight” that they paid.

Comey told the Times that an investigation into the audits would be warranted.

The New York Times reported the chances of a person being picked for such an audit is nearly one out of every 31,000 people.

That raised questions among some analysts about how McCabe and Comey, both critics of former President Donald Trump who were fired during the Trump administration, were selected at around the same time.

Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May 2017, which led to the appointment of a special counsel.

McCabe led an FBI probe of Trump’s advisers’ connections to Russia. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired him two days before he was set to retire in March 2018.

The IRS is led by Trump appointee Charles Rettig, but the agency told the Times that he plays no factor in who is audited.

A Trump spokesman told the Times that Trump had no knowledge of the audits for Comey and McCabe.

