BR native Miranda Thomas joins 9NEWS Team

Miranda Thomas
Miranda Thomas(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Miranda Thomas has joined the WAFB 9NEWS Team as a reporter.

Miranda, a 2019 graduate of Southern University, comes to WAFB from a television station in Alexandria, LA where she also worked as a reporter.

While at Southern, she wrote for the university newspaper and was a reporter for Southern University Television (SUTV).

Miranda is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the Southern University Alumni Federation.

She is a 2013 graduate of McKinley Senior High School.

