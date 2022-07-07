Baton Rouge Metro Airport set to receive $5.2M in infrastructure law funding

Information provided by Congressman Troy Carter

NEW ORLEANS - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. announced today (Thursday, July 7) that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $5.2 million in funding from the recently-passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR).

The airport will use the money to replace two passenger boarding bridges, bringing reliability, energy efficiency, improved customer experience, and enhanced access for people with disabilities to the airport.

“I am so proud to share that the Infrastructure Law is bringing home $5.2 million to improve accessibility and reliability at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport,” said Congressman Carter. “Safe and efficient airports are essential to the economic well-being of Louisiana. As our entryways to the world, we must ensure our airports put our best foot forward and are as accessible, dependable, and as energy efficient as possible. The Infrastructure Law will help make this a reality here in Louisiana and across the country.”

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country.”

Today’s funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.

BTR is one of 90 airports to receive a grant from the fund, two of which are in Louisiana. Lake Charles Regional Airport is also a recipient, receiving $2.5 million from the grant for similar improvements. These updates in addition to the update of MSY last October make for three Louisiana airport renewals in the past eight months, all funded by federal grants.

