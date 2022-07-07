2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - For the second time during the fourth week of Sportsline Summer Camp, a Class 5A football team is talking about having what it takes to make it to the Superdome, even though it has never been close in three decades.

The Denham Springs Yellow Jackets have 39 seniors and they just played that other team, East Ascension, in the spring.

Head coach Brett Beard has 17 starters back from his team that nearly pulled two upsets in the 5A playoffs, including the star of that Central win, two-time Sportsline Player of the Week, Ray Ray McKneely, who had several big plays and a score against the Spartans

There is also his capable backup, senior Cam Kelly, running behind a seasoned offensive line led by seniors Tyler Kimble, Ford McDaniel, and Nic Bowden.

If teams try to stop the run, there’s senior quarterback Reese Mooney, who just committed to Liberty after missing most of last season, and senior wide receiver Micah Harrison, who also scored on a long touchdown off play-action.

Another senior is wide receiver Lionell Dawson, who is a long and lean target for Mooney. And there’s senior H-back tight end Andrew Goodwin, who went down for the year on the same drive as Mooney in week four against Franklinton last season.

And that’s just the offense because the defense has eight starters back, including six of the front seven and both corners.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.