Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - For the second time during the fourth week of Sportsline Summer Camp, a Class 5A football team is talking about having what it takes to make it to the Superdome, even though it has never been close in three decades.

The Denham Springs Yellow Jackets have 39 seniors and they just played that other team, East Ascension, in the spring.

Head coach Brett Beard has 17 starters back from his team that nearly pulled two upsets in the 5A playoffs, including the star of that Central win, two-time Sportsline Player of the Week, Ray Ray McKneely, who had several big plays and a score against the Spartans

There is also his capable backup, senior Cam Kelly, running behind a seasoned offensive line led by seniors Tyler Kimble, Ford McDaniel, and Nic Bowden.

If teams try to stop the run, there’s senior quarterback Reese Mooney, who just committed to Liberty after missing most of last season, and senior wide receiver Micah Harrison, who also scored on a long touchdown off play-action.

Another senior is wide receiver Lionell Dawson, who is a long and lean target for Mooney. And there’s senior H-back tight end Andrew Goodwin, who went down for the year on the same drive as Mooney in week four against Franklinton last season.

And that’s just the offense because the defense has eight starters back, including six of the front seven and both corners.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk captured their second Mixed Doubles Title.
Former LSU tennis star captures back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles titles
Duke's Rudy Maxwell (26) is congratulated by third base coach Josh Jordan after hitting a home...
REPORT: LSU baseball to hire Duke’s associate head coach Josh Jordan
Devonte Graham, 27, was taken into custody in Raleigh, North Carolina around 3 a.m. by the...
Pelicans’ Devonte Graham arrested for DWI, police say
High School Football
Capitol High announces new football coach