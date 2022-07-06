Facebook
Thousands without power Wednesday afternoon

Entergy's outage map show power outages for many of its customers west of the Mississippi River.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy is reporting power outages for thousands of its customers on Wednesday afternoon, July 6.

According to Iberville Parish Council, Entergy told them they are experiencing a large power outage due to a problem on the transmission side. Crews are investigating to see what they can do to switch while they troubleshoot, but there is no estimated time of restoration.

Around 950 people in Iberville Parish are without power, according to Entergy’s outage map.

The map also that over 7,500 people in Assumption Parish, around 1,150 people in Ascension Parish, and 225 people in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power.

Jefferson Hwy. floods on Wednesday, July 6

