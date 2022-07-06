Facebook
SU Ag Center reschedules emergency preparedness webinar

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SU Ag Center has rescheduled the final session of its 2nd annual Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Virtual Series.

It will now be held on Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. The session was originally scheduled for June 29 but was canceled due to technical issues.

The free session will cover the topic of Preparing for a Disaster 101 with Valeria Jones, a volunteer with AARP as the guest speaker.

CLICK HERE to register for the session.

