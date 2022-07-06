Facebook
State Fire Marshal’s Office mourns loss of retired K-9 following discovery of tumor

Monty
Monty(SFM)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K-9 officers.

Officials said K-9 “Monty” died following the discovery of an extensive tumor.

“Monty” was a 12-year-old golden Labrador who joined the SFM Office in 2012, according to LSFMO. Officials said he died peacefully on Tuesday, July 5.

“Monty” served most of Louisiana but primarily in south Louisiana alongside Lt. Brian Mashon, officials added. They said he retired in July 2020.

“‘Monty’ was my friend, buddy, and partner,” said Lt. Mashon. “I am going to miss him until we meet again.”

“‘Monty’ was a special dog and contributed so much to the success of this agency, not only in crime-solving but in our public education efforts, both of which saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief Dan Wallis. “‘Monty’ will be greatly missed and always remembered for his stellar service to the people of Louisiana.”

LOSFM reported that “Monty” beat out almost 60 other K-9s from across the country to receive the ATF’s Top Dog award in 2017.

