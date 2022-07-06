St. George organizers file for appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers for an incorporated St. George will take the next steps of filing for an appeal, believing they have the revenue and backup from law enforcement.

“As we have said, when we started this process, we are going to go as far as we have to go to win and form this city of St. George,” said Andrew Murrell.

Organizers from St. George, Andrew Murrell and Chris Rials, gave an update at the South East Baton Rouge Rotary. They say they will file for an appeal.

“We are way over funding issues that are not being reflective on what needs to be spent in our area. It’s a local government, local control is what we are after and we will deliver,” said Rials.

Rials and Murrell add that 54% of the people have voted to have their city break away from Baton Rouge.

Back in May, retired District Court Judge Martin Coady denied folks in the St. George area, ruling they could not split off from Baton Rouge and form their own city. The judge reasoned St. George would not be able to operate with a balanced budget.

“I mean the reality is the evidence, a trial from the testimony to the actual exhibits, all illustrate we have more sufficient revenue to provide the services we’ve said we will provide,” said Murrell.

If St. George were to pull away from Baton Rouge, its creation would cost the taxpayers of Baton Rouge $48 million a year.

Another concern included law enforcement. The idea would be for St. George to continue using East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, like other rural towns in the parish. Judge Coady’s ruled the City of St. George would need to provide additional public safety services. At this time, there is no such agreement and the cost is unknown.

“He said at the trial, the basic service will not change in the Sheriff’s Office. What he discussed was if we wanted additional services on top of the basic services that would be an agreement of the parties,” explained Murrell.

Organizers say they would have enough money if law enforcement needed it, and says the Sheriff’s Office was willing to work with them.

“He was more than willing to work with us, to increase the services that Andrew and I, the alderman and one of his deputies who helped set up he meeting itself,” added Rials.

WAFB reached out to EBRSO, they provided this statement:

“As Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the parish, the Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services throughout the entire parish. My primary responsibility is to the unincorporated parts of the parish as they have no other means of protection. The area you are inquiring about is currently an area in which the sheriff’s office currently provides all law enforcement protection. Meaning, we currently have deputies and manpower dedicated to that area and currently we handle all the calls and law enforcement services to the area. If it is determined to incorporate the area as a city, then I would continue to provide those same services. If the residents wanted additional law enforcement services or it increased our workload, we would meet to determine a financial solution. I’m a public servant first and foremost and I’m here to serve the community in any way I can.”

WAFB also reached out to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office, they provided this statement:

“The Written Reasons for Judgment issued by Judge Martin Coady last month were well articulated and the evidence in opposition to the incorporation of St. George was overwhelming. It is our sincere hope that we can move forward as one for the good of Baton Rouge. Going forward, we hope those on both sides of the issue will devote their considerable talents and energy towards improving our community. We hear the concerns expressed by those in favor of St. George and are committed to working with everyone in the greater Baton Rouge community to address the challenges we face.”

