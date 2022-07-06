Soggy Wednesday then slightly drier weather to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -High pressure will be the dominant weather feature as we conclude the week. But moisture levels will remain very high leading to continual rain chances.

Those rain chances will vary some in the coming days. Rain is likely again today as scattered to numerous afternoon showers and thunderstorms form. A few storms could produce heavy rain which could lead to some nuisance street flooding. The entire area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall.

Rain chances will come down Thursday into Friday and Saturday. We won’t be completely dry, but most will stay dry to end the week and for the first half of the weekend. That means high temperatures will soar reaching back into the mid-90°s.

A weak frontal boundary will sag south as we begin next week. It’s unlikely that this front will make it all the way to the coast. So expect no relief from the heat and humidity, and also keep the umbrella handy. That’s because the front will serve as a trigger for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms beginning Sunday and continuing into Tuesday. By the middle of next week the front will fizzle out and we’ll return to a typical summertime weather pattern.

The tropics remain quiet with no activity expected within at least the next five days.

