More storms today; heavy rain possible again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms are likely again today, as a disturbance continues its slow westward trek along the northern Gulf Coast.

Weather Graphic for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (WAFB)

Rains will increase by late morning and become widespread once again into the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall is also a possibility again today, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) posting a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding. Highs should reach 90° or a little above in most inland areas before the rains arrive.

Weather Graphic for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (WAFB)

As the disturbance continues westward into Texas on Thursday, we should see a transition back into a more typical summer pattern. Rain chances will drop to around 40% and high temperatures will trend a little higher, ranging from the low to mid 90s. Most of Thursday’s scattered storms should be during the afternoon hours.

Weather Graphic for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (WAFB)

A somewhat quieter pattern is expected for Friday and Saturday, as high pressure briefly strengthens overhead. Rain chances will diminish to 20%-30%, allowing highs to climb into the mid 90s. The heat index could become a bigger issue and may top 105° in some areas.

Weather Graphic for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (WAFB)

Rain chances then climb again for Sunday and Monday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. The front will likely fizzle out in our vicinity by early next week but should be enough to nudge rain chances up to 40%-50%, and possibly higher, on Sunday and Monday. Beyond that, it looks as though a typical summer pattern returns for the mid part of next week.

Weather Graphic for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.