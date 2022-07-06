Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins

Xavier Atkins, a three-star linebacker from Jonesboro-Hodge, shows once again that there is plenty of homegrown talent in Louisiana.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s always football season. If you live in south Louisiana and follow sports, you know that is a very true statement.

Recruiting is its own game sometimes and LSU is pretty good at it. The Tigers are on a bit of a hot streak right now, picking up another commitment. This one is an in-state prospect who originally said he was headed to the Missouri Tigers.

Xavier Atkins, a three-star linebacker from Jonesboro-Hodge, shows once again that there is plenty of homegrown talent in Louisiana. It’s just about keeping them.

Just over this past weekend, LSU picked up four other commitments for the class of 2023, so the streak does continue.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman.
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician
LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been named to the 26-man...
Crews, Morgan named to Collegiate USA Baseball National Team