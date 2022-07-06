LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s always football season. If you live in south Louisiana and follow sports, you know that is a very true statement.

Recruiting is its own game sometimes and LSU is pretty good at it. The Tigers are on a bit of a hot streak right now, picking up another commitment. This one is an in-state prospect who originally said he was headed to the Missouri Tigers.

Xavier Atkins, a three-star linebacker from Jonesboro-Hodge, shows once again that there is plenty of homegrown talent in Louisiana. It’s just about keeping them.

Just over this past weekend, LSU picked up four other commitments for the class of 2023, so the streak does continue.

