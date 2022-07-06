Facebook
LDWF arrests boaters for DWI during Operation Dry Water Weekend

Several boaters suspected of driving under the influence were arrested in Louisiana during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported several boaters suspected of operating a vessel while intoxicated were arrested between July 2 and July 4.

Agents said the arrests were part of Operation Dry Water Weekend. The arrests connected to the Capital Region were:

Dustin L. Crowe 33, of Denham Springs, on the Blind River in Livingston Parish

Peyton Ross, 21, of Baton Rouge, on the Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish

Peter M. Janise, 22, of Lafayette, on False River in Pointe Coupee Parish

Bryan A. Noland, 45, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Assumption Parish

Jeremy Blanchard, 45, of Pierre Part, on the Belle River in Lower St. Martin Parish

Paul Bergeron Jr, 61, of Napoleonville, on Bayou Magazille in Lower St. Martin Parish

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

