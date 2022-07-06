2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Liberty Patriots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of years ago, it was just a JV team but a lot has happened since then for Liberty Magnet, the featured team for Sportsline Summer Camp on Wednesday, July 6.

The story of the Patriots centers on a running back coveted by the top two college recruiters in the game and his team’s move up to play against the big boys in Class 5A with a first-year head coach.

It’s another year of changes for Liberty Magnet, starting with the most obvious - the head coach.

Dre Trosclair is now at Plaquemine, so Korey Lindsay takes over the reins. Lindsay was on the Patriot staff last season as an assistant. He is also a Baton Rouge native.

The next change is the level of competition. After winning District 7-4A last season, Liberty has been bumped up to District 4-5A with games against powerhouses Zachary and Catholic.

The Patriots have the experience and talent to go along with their confidence. The team has 24 seniors, includeing four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson just wrapped up back-to-back weekend visits with Alabama and Texas A&M.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.