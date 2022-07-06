Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Liberty Patriots

Liberty Magnet Patriots
Liberty Magnet Patriots(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of years ago, it was just a JV team but a lot has happened since then for Liberty Magnet, the featured team for Sportsline Summer Camp on Wednesday, July 6.

The story of the Patriots centers on a running back coveted by the top two college recruiters in the game and his team’s move up to play against the big boys in Class 5A with a first-year head coach.

It’s another year of changes for Liberty Magnet, starting with the most obvious - the head coach.

Dre Trosclair is now at Plaquemine, so Korey Lindsay takes over the reins. Lindsay was on the Patriot staff last season as an assistant. He is also a Baton Rouge native.

The next change is the level of competition. After winning District 7-4A last season, Liberty has been bumped up to District 4-5A with games against powerhouses Zachary and Catholic.

The Patriots have the experience and talent to go along with their confidence. The team has 24 seniors, includeing four-star running back Kaleb Jackson.

Liberty running back Kaleb Jackson just wrapped up back-to-back weekend visits with Alabama and Texas A&M.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Jonesboro-Hodge linebacker Xavier Atkins (13)
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
LSU lands commitment from 3-star Jonesboro-Hodge LB Xavier Atkins
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman.
JACQUES TALK: Trey Gallman
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician
Former LSU football player Trey Gallman turned musician