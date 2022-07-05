Facebook
Woman’s body recovered after going overboard on Lake Maurepas

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman’s body has been recovered after she reportedly went overboard on Lake Maurepas on Monday, July 4 according to a source familiar with the search.

Details are limited at this time. Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries will be leading the investigation.

We will update this story once more information is provided.

