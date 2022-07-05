Widespread rains return again on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Be ready for another rainy day on Wednesday with slow-moving storms that could once again produce localized street flooding.

Expect a mainly-dry start to Wednesday morning with daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s for most of the WAFB area. Rain activity will pick up by mid-day with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs will still manage to make it to 90° or more for some WAFB neighborhoods before the clouds and rains knock the temperatures back into the 80°s.

Locally-heavy downpours will be possible through the afternoon although widespread flooding is not a concern and area rivers, streams and canals should be able to handle the runoff.

Set rain chances on Wednesday at 60% to 70%. Rain chances for Thursday are set at about 40% with highs expected to reach the low 90°s across the region.

It’s a little drier for Friday and Saturday although certainly not rain-free for the region. With that drier pattern, highs could reach the mid-90°s for some WAFB communities on Friday and Saturday too. Scattered, mainly-afternoon thundershowers return for Sunday with highs in the low 90°s.

At this time, set rain chances at 40% to 50% each day for next week with highs each day running in the low 90°s. We continue with a quiet spell over the Atlantic Basin, and with a little luck, we could stay that way into mid-July.

