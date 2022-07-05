Facebook
Warnings given about summer dangers

(WAFB)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Summertime is fun time. It can also be a dangerous time when it comes to your health. High temperatures, humidity, fierce storms, even our roadways make this time of year especially deadly.

From the pool to the picnics. The next few months are packed with parties. But there are some dangers you need to be aware of.

First, be sure to stay cool. Men in their 60′s face a higher risk of dying from heart attacks or strokes on muggy summer evenings than any other time of the year. Researchers found that just a two degree rise in the average night-time temperature in June and July was linked to a five percent spike in deaths.

More people die on the roads in august than any other month. According to the national highway traffic safety administration, car accidents are more likely to happen on Fridays.

There are also more weather-related deaths this time of year. Lightening can strike up to 15 miles during a storm.

On average, more people die from heat than any other weather condition in the US. Last year 13-hundred people lost their lives due to it. The first signs of heat stroke are increased sweating and muscle cramps.

The heat and humidity of the summer can result in poor air quality both outdoors and indoors. The world health organization reports air pollution is responsible for 7 million deaths each year, contributing to lung cancers, respiratory disease, Parkinson’s, and even Alzheimer’s.

