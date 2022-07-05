Facebook
Student represents Louisiana abroad in Vietnam honors program

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - Big things are ahead for Assumption High School 10th grader Katelyn McCain. She is representing Louisiana abroad during a summer honors internship program in Vietnam.

FutureDocs Abroad offers unique training opportunities for high school students who want a future career in medicine. Students can get access to opportunities that are only available to third and fourth year medical students in the United States.

“This is the greatest honor I have received,” said McCain. “The opportunity to be able to be in live surgeries and go through various medical rotations prior to medical school will give me lots of insight into what specialty I want to practice.”

McCain has joined other students from the United States for two weeks in Vietnam. The group will spend time observing surgeries taking place in the operating room, with the surgeon explaining the procedure as it’s being performed.

The National Leadership Academies organizes the FutureDocs Abroad Program. For more information, click here.

